Meteorite may have hit western Cuba, US weather service says

HAVANA (DPA) - A meteorite may have hit western Cuba on Friday (Feb 1), the US National Weather Service said.

"Radar may have detected the meteor that affected western Cuba earlier today. At 1.21pm (1821 GMT), a signature was detected near Vinales, Cuba at a height of over 26,000 feet (7924.8m) above ground level," the service's branch in Key West, Florida, tweeted.

There were no injuries from the reported incident, CNN's Havana bureau chief Patrick Oppmann wrote on Twitter.

"Residents of Vinales, Cuba heard a large explosion this afternoon and say a small meteorite may have hit the town," Mr Oppmann said.

A video uploaded to YouTube showed a vapour trail from the purported meteor, while numerous photos depicted blackened fragments of the object.

Vinales is a popular destination for tourists, located some 180km south-west of Havana.