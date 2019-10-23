Meat waste joins biofuels at luxury jet show

MONTREAL (REUTERS) - Flights by the mega-rich on their private jets could soon be powered by meat waste.

That's because luxury jet makers like Bombardier and Gulfstream are luring buyers with not only their sleek silhouettes and plush cabins, but also their use of alternative fuels, as pressure mounts on the aviation industry to curb emissions.

Bombardier's director of communications says 'it's a key pillar' in the company's response to climate change.

"The business aviation industry has signed the business aviation commitment to climate change, which will see us reduce emissions by 50% by 2050," said Mark Masluch, director of communications and public affairs at Bombardier Aviation. "And sustainable alternative fuels are the key pillar to help meet or even exceed those targets."

At the world's biggest industry show in Las Vegas, five Gulfstream jets are using fuel from beef tallow.

And that's not all.

Biofuel producer, World Energy, which produces the fuel used by Gulfstream, says the latest waste-based fuels include fats, grease and oils – all byproducts of the food industry.

Their hope is that adopting renewable fuel to curb emissions could make business jets more attractive to environmentally conscious buyers, especially corporations facing questions over sustainability from shareholders.

Plus, it could also spare the rich and famous from getting flight shamed.

Like Prince Harry and wife Meghan, who were recently criticized for flying on private jets despite voicing concerns over the environment.