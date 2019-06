Man who stabbed Brazil's Bolsonaro jailed indefinitely

RIO DE JANEIRO (AFP) - A Brazilian judge on Friday (June 14) acquitted a mentally ill man of attacking far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on last year's campaign trail, but jailed him for an "indefinite period".

Adelio Bispo de Oliveira stabbed Bolsonaro in the stomach on Sept 6 during a campaign rally in Juiz de Fora, in the south-eastern state of Minas Gerais.

Police previously said Bispo acted alone in a premeditated political attack that almost cost Bolsonaro his life.

Bispo suffers a delusional disorder and for that reason cannot be tried under Brazilian law, the federal judge ruled.

However owing to the "high risk" to himself and his wish to attack Bolsonaro and former president Michel Temer, Bispo should remain in a federal prison where he can receive treatment, the judge said.

Bolsonaro said he would try to have the decision overturned.

Bolsonaro thinks that declaring Bispo mentally ill is a way to protect the attack's masterminds.

"They tried to kill me. I am certain who they were, but I can't say, I don't want to prejudge anyone," he told local media.

"This is a crime against a presidential candidate who now has the mandate and we must go to the final consequences of that situation." Bolsonaro vowed to file an appeal.

"I will contact my lawyer. I will try to do whatever is possible," he said.