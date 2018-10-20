Icelandair jet in Canada emergency landing as window 'shattered'

MONTREAL (AFP) - An Icelandair flight made an emergency landing in Canada after a cockpit window shattered during flight, a passenger said on Twitter.

On its website, the airline said only that Flight 688 was diverted to Bagotville, Quebec "due to a technical issue."

A passenger, Harrison Hove, tweeted that the "captain says his left window shattered and had to bring us down rapidly."

Hove, a news manager at the University of Florida, said all passengers appeared to be safe.

He reported that an airline employee estimated the crack at 20cm.

The Boeing 757 aircraft was flying from Orlando, Florida to Keflavik, Iceland with 155 passengers and seven crew, the local Le Quotidien newspaper reported.

Bagotville, about 200km north of Quebec, does not normally handle international flights, but Hove said Canadian immigration officers were sent onto the plane to clear the passengers.

Update: Captain says his left window shattered and had to bring us down rapidly. We had to go down immediately. “This plane is not going anywhere.” Airport police told us we cannot deplane because there is no passport control at this airport. #icelandair #orlando Flight FI688 — Harrison Hove (@HarrisonHove) October 20, 2018

An icelandair mechanic sitting in front of me says the shatter was “spectacular.” Prob meant significant? He was brought to cockpit and said the shattering was significant, main crack estimated at 20cm. pic.twitter.com/hsRMiKVZJh — Harrison Hove (@HarrisonHove) October 20, 2018

Canadian passport control is now on the Iceland Air flight that made an emergency Landing in Bagotville, Quebec, Canada. They will clear us on the plane, then we can hopefully go to a hotel? #kef #mco #orlando #reyjkavik #aviation pic.twitter.com/ySkEda2MNO — Harrison Hove (@HarrisonHove) October 20, 2018

Return from LCI congress did not go as planned... Icelandair plane emergency landed to Saguenay Canada because of shattered window seen in picture... Exciting moments. pic.twitter.com/pqLq2J3RqA — Juha Salminen (@salminju) October 20, 2018

Icelandair said another aircraft would arrive on Saturday so passengers could continue to Keflavik and then on to destinations in Europe.