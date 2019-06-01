Fifteen injured as turbulence hits plane flying to Argentina

BOGOTA (DPA) - At least 15 people were injured when an Airbus 330 flying from Lima to Buenos Aires encountered severe turbulence, Argentina's national news agency Telam and other media reported on Friday (May 31).

The plane of the Colombian airline Avianca was crossing the Andes on the border between Chile and Argentina overnight, when it suddenly plunged by about 300m several times, according to the news website Infobae.

Passengers suffered facial wounds and other minor injuries.

Two passengers, who were doctors, attended to their fellow passengers on board.

The plane landed normally at Buenos Aires' Ezeiza airport, Telam quoted Avianca sources as saying.

Passengers who had been injured received treatment at the airport.