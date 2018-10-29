Far-right candidate Bolsonaro wins Brazil vote: Official results

RIO DE JANEIRO (AFP) - Far-right former army captain Jair Bolsonaro won Brazil's presidential election Sunday (Oct 28), according to official results that gave him 55.7 per cent of the vote with more than 88 per cent of the ballots counted.

His victory over leftist candidate Fernando Haddad marks a lunge to the right for Latin America's largest country, after a divisive campaign marked by widespread outrage at the political class - but also fears over Bolsonaro's denigrating remarks about women, gays and blacks.