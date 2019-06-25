Famed Mexican rescue dog Frida retires

MEXICO CITY (XINHUA) - Mexican rescue dog Frida, famous for her performance in the 2017 Mexico City earthquake, retired on Monday (June 24).

The yellow labrador retriever retired after completing active service for more than 10 years in the Mexican Secretary of the Navy (Semar)'s Canine Urban Search and Rescue unit.

The retirement ceremony took place on Friday at Semar's Mexico City headquarters. Frida's trainer Israel Arauz removed the dog's tactical equipment, which she had worn to carry out tasks in Mexico and aboard.

Frida has taken part in search and rescue operations in Ecuador, Haiti and Guatemala, and became a local hero because of her performance in the 2017 Mexico City earthquake.

During her years of service, Frida located 12 survivors in natural disasters, Semar said in a news release.