Colombian town brewing world record for biggest cup of coffee

BOGOTA (REUTERS) - A Colombian town is hoping to brew up two world records on Saturday (June 15): one for the world's largest cup of coffee and the second for the largest coffee tasting.

A massive coffee cup that can hold up to 20 tons of coffee was built in Chinchina's town plaza, a community in the heart of Colombia's mountainous coffee-growing region.

The event's organiser said that the world record attempts are an effort to highlight the local coffee culture and the importance of area farmers.

The town will have to wait a little longer to receive its crown, however, as a representative from Guinness World Records said that further detailed evidence needed to be considered before making an official award.