Canada granted consular access to ex-diplomat held by China: Official

OTTAWA, Canada (AFP) - Canada's ambassador to China has been granted consular access to a former Canadian diplomat held by Beijing, the foreign ministry said on Friday (Dec 14).

Michael Kovrig was arrested during a visit to the Chinese capital on Monday.

"Ambassador (John) McCallum met with him in Beijing," said a statement, adding that Ottawa was pressing for access to Michael Spavor, a second national detained in China.

The pair were arrested for what Beijing has said is suspicion of threatening its national security, but is widely believed to be retaliation against Canada's arrest of a top Chinese tech executive on a US warrant.

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, was arrested on Dec 1 while changing planes in Vancouver, outraging China and sparking a diplomatic standoff between the North American allies and Beijing.

On Tuesday a Canadian judge ordered her released on Can$10 million (S$15.5 million) bail, pending a US extradition hearing.

The United States has accused her of lying to bankers about the use of a covert subsidiary to sell to Iran in breach of sanctions.

If convicted, she faces more than 30 years in prison.