Brazilian man tattoos his favourite football team's jersey on his front and back torso

Just how far would you go to show your undying support for your favourite football team?

One man in Brazil has certainly gone to great pains - literally - to do so, by tattooing his team's jersey on his body.

Mr Mauricio dos Anjos, a 33-year-old Brazilian, embarked on a year-long mission to tattoo a life-sized replica of the Flamengo football club jersey on his front and back torso.

He finally completed it on April 20, after 32 trips to a tattoo shop totalling more than 90 hours, reported news website Vice Brasil last Thursday (April 26).

The colour tattoo covers nearly half of his body, including his shoulders and arms, and is a copy of the top-tier football club's 2015 red-and-black striped home jersey.

The tattoo, however, excludes the logos of the club's sponsors.

Initially, Mr Anjos had hired a tattoo artist to do a replica of the jersey that would only cover part of his shoulder and chest for 800 Brazilian real (S$306). Later, the artist offered to tattoo the entire jersey at no extra cost, Mr Anjos told Vice.

After about one-third of the tattoo was completed, Mr Anjos decided to complete the project with another artist, and had to sell his motorcycle to pay the second artist.

It is not known how much he paid the second tattoo artist.

In an interview with Vice, Mr Anjos said ever since he was a child, he always wanted to have a tattoo of his club Flamengo.

While his wife - also a Flamengo fan - had objected to the idea at first, Mr Anjos said she eventually came around.

He also added that his three-year-old twins and five-year-old daughter have grown used to the tattoo.

"Whenever I got home with the tattoo wrapped up in plastic, my twins asked me if I was hurt, so I had to explain. But because I'm always shirtless around them, they don't find it weird anymore," he said.

When asked if he regretted doing the tattoo at any point of his one-year journey, Mr Anjos said: "Trust me, I never felt any regret."