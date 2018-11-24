Brazil doctors delay removing president-elect Bolsonaro's colostomy bag

Bolsonaro is pictured in Brasilia after meeting with military commanders, on Nov 22, 2018.
Bolsonaro is pictured in Brasilia after meeting with military commanders, on Nov 22, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Published
49 min ago

SAO PAULO (REUTERS) - Doctors treating Brazil president-elect Jair Bolsonaro said in a Friday (Nov 23) statement they have delayed removing his colostomy bag and that his intestines remain inflamed, though he is in overall good health after being stabbed in a September assassination attempt.

Bolsonaro was nearly killed in the Sept 6 attack during a street campaign rally.

Doctors at the Albert Einstein hospital said they will examine him again in January, after he takes office, to determine when they can remove his colostomy bag.

Topics: 

Branded Content