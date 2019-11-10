Bolivian President Morales calls for new elections after OAS audit

LA PAZ (REUTERS) - Bolivian president Evo Morales said on Sunday (Nov 10) he would call for new elections after the Organisation of American States (OAS) released a report saying that a disputed Oct 20 vote should be annulled due to irregularities.

The long-standing leader of the South American nation also said he would replace the members of the electoral board, which has come under fire after the election, which had been won by Mr Morales, was mired in widespread allegations of electoral fraud.