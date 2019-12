LA PAZ (AFP) - Bolivia's interim president Jeanine Anez announced on Monday (Dec 30) that the country will expel Mexico's ambassador and two Spanish diplomats, escalating a diplomatic row between the three countries.

"The constitutional government that I preside over has decided to declare persona non grata the ambassador of Mexico in Bolivia, Maria Teresa Mercado," as well as two Spanish diplomats, including the country's consul, Anez said.