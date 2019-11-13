At least 19 dead after bus plunges into abyss in Peru

BUENOS AIRES (DPA) - At least 19 people were killed in a bus accident in Peru on Tuesday (Nov 12), local media reported.

A further 25 passengers were injured when the bus plummeted down a 300m abyss in Otuzco province, according to the RPP broadcaster.

The majority of the passengers were on their way back to Trujillo after taking part in a festival in the village of Callancas, about 500km south of the capital Lima, the report said.

It was not clear what caused the accident, which happened on a winding gravel road.

It had been raining and conditions were foggy at the time.