Apec, COP25 scrapped: 5 things to know about the deadly unrest in Chile

SANTIAGO (REUTERS, DPA) - A tiny metro fare hike of 30 Chilean pesos (S$0.06) was all it took to ignite a civil unrest that has raged in Chile like wildfire over the last two weeks, forcing President Sebastian Pinera to scrap an Apec summit and a climate meeting due in Santiago.

Here are five things to know about the unrest:

How the violence began

High school and university students began the protest after the government raised metro fares on Oct 6 to as much as 830 pesos, making Santiago's metro among the more expensive in Latin America during rush hour. Bus prices were also increased as part of the changes.

Thousands of students flooded metro stations in the capital city of Santiago in a mass fare-dodging protest, jumping turnstiles and vandalising equipment amid the discontent over the rising cost of living.

Demonstrations have been dogged by widespread destruction, arson and looting, and security forces have cracked down heavily on protesters.

An estimated 1.2 million people took to the streets in Santiago last Friday, the biggest demonstration in the country's history, while violence flared up again on Monday which saw shops looted and a building set on fire.

Public anger

Chile is grappling with its worst social crisis in decades, one that shows little sign of abating despite President Pinera announcing a raft of measures aimed at placating protesters.

Related Story Chile cancels Apec summit, Cop 25 climate meeting amid wave of protests

Related Story One million Chileans march in Santiago, city grinds to halt

Demonstrators have demanded the 69-year-old right-wing leader - whose personal fortune is estimated by Forbes at US$2.8 billion (S$3.8 billion) - step down.

They have been angered by low salaries and pensions, poor public health care and education, and a yawning gap between rich and poor.

Promises made, Cabinet reshuffle

Mr Pinera announced last week an increase in the minimum wage and pensions as well as measures to alleviate sky high health care costs and a streamlining of public offices.

On Monday, he reshuffled his Cabinet for the third time since coming to power in March 2018, but the street movement continues.

Casualties, damages

Violent riots have left large parts of Santiago shut down, with the metro transport system suffering nearly US$400 million in damage.

A total 7,000 people have been arrested and Chilean businesses hit with losses of around US$1.4 billion.

More than 20 people have died in the violence.

Apec, COP25

Chile withdrew on Wednesday as the host of the Apec summit next month at which the United States and China had been expected to sign a deal to ease a trade war that has hurt the global economy, as raging street protests gripped the South American country.

Diplomats had also been due to congregate in Santiago for the COP25 climate conference in December but the event was also called off by Mr Pinera.

The President told reporters the government must concern itself above all with keeping the peace and enforcing reforms designed to appease the protesters.