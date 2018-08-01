Aeromexico plane with 101 people on board crashes in Mexico, 85 injured

MEXICO CITY (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Eighty-five people were injured on Tuesday, some seriously, when an Aeromexico-operated Embraer passenger jet crashed just after takeoff in Mexico’s state of Durango, but authorities said nobody died in the accident.
Authorities had earlier said that eight people had died.
The operator of Durango airport, Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte, attributed the crash to bad weather conditions, citing preliminary reports.
TV images showed the tail of a plane bearing an Aeromexico logo emerging from scrubland and a column of smoke rising into the sky.
The plane was carrying 97 passengers and four crew members, said Mexico's transport minister.
A reporter for network Milenio said some passengers walked to a highway to seek help.
The Mexican airline said on Twitter that flight number 2431 was an Embraer 190 with capacity for 100 passengers and was bound for Mexico City when it crashed.
Shortly after taking off, the plane made an emergency landing about 10km from the airport, Alejandro Cardoza, a spokesman for the state’s civil protection agency, said on local television.
Governor Jose Rosas Aispuro said on local television that the plane was bound for Mexico City.
“The plane was taking off,” said Rosas Aispuro, adding that witnesses told him there was “a bang” and then without warning the plane was on the ground.
Embraer did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the Mexican incident.