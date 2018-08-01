Aeromexico plane with 101 people on board crashes in Mexico, 85 injured

MEXICO CITY (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Eighty-five people were injured on Tuesday, some seriously, when an Aeromexico-operated Embraer passenger jet crashed just after takeoff in Mexico’s state of Durango, but authorities said nobody died in the accident.

Authorities had earlier said that eight people had died.

The operator of Durango airport, Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte, attributed the crash to bad weather conditions, citing preliminary reports.

TV images showed the tail of a plane bearing an Aeromexico logo emerging from scrubland and a column of smoke rising into the sky.

The plane was carrying 97 passengers and four crew members, said Mexico's transport minister.

A reporter for network Milenio said some passengers walked to a highway to seek help.

The Mexican airline said on Twitter that flight number 2431 was an Embraer 190 with capacity for 100 passengers and was bound for Mexico City when it crashed.

Shortly after taking off, the plane made an emergency landing about 10km from the airport, Alejandro Cardoza, a spokesman for the state’s civil protection agency, said on local television.

Governor Jose Rosas Aispuro said on local television that the plane was bound for Mexico City.

Breaking: An Aeromexico airline flight has crashed shortly after taking off from Guadalupe Victoria International airport in Durango, Mexico. pic.twitter.com/hQZhRuVScK — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) July 31, 2018

Mexico Plane Crash: The #Aeromexico flight involved is being reported as #AM2431, due to operate a flight between Durango and Mexico City.



• Aircraft was an Embraer E190 aircraft — which is a short range airliner, 11 Business Class seats and 88 Economy Class Seats



[enelaire] pic.twitter.com/fvwe7j6igc — Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) July 31, 2018

#Breaking: An Aeromexico Embraer E190 suffered an accident shortly after takeoff at Durango Airport in Mexico.



Photo: @Enel_Aire pic.twitter.com/J0WxMj9cNk — Enrique Perrella (@Enrique77W) July 31, 2018

#BREAKING: New Photo Of The Plane Up In Flames Its Believed To Be A Boeing 737 Used By The Airline #Aeromexico. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/R65zHTLbJf — BREAKING NEWS (@Breaking_4_News) July 31, 2018

“The plane was taking off,” said Rosas Aispuro, adding that witnesses told him there was “a bang” and then without warning the plane was on the ground.

Embraer did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the Mexican incident.