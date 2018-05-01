102-year-old Ida Keeling sets race records

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Every morning 102-year-old Ida Keeling wakes up with a stretch and a few exercises.

"I'm very interested in exercise as one of my best medications," she said.

Keeling is an avid runner and world record setter.

At the age of 95, she set the world record for her age group in the 60-meter run.

She is also the first woman in history to complete a 100-meter run at the age of 100.

Now Keeling can add author to her list of achievements.

Her new book Can't Nothing Bring Me Down details how she ran her first race at the age of 67 at her daughter's urging to help overcome grief after the violent murders of her two sons.

"I went with this run. But while I was running, I was feeling my strength and I was feeling like I was coming up out of a hole. And I just kept on going," she said.

Keeling, who has no problem doing push-ups and other exercises despite arthritis in her fingers and knees, encourages everyone to be active.

"Get up and get around. Don't sit around doing nothing. Get up and do something. Sometimes you got things there... 'I don't like to do this.' Get up and do it and get rid of it. See how different you feel. It's a big thing."