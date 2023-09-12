American caver rescued after days-long climb from 1,000m deep in Turkish cave

Italian Alpine rescuers carry US caver Mark Dickey on stretcher as part of a rescue operation in Morca Cave in Mersin province on Monday. PHOTO: REUTERS
MERSIN, Turkey - An American caver who had become trapped more than 1,000 metres underground in southern Turkey after falling ill was rescued early on Tuesday, Turkey's Tumaf caving federation said, after a days-long international rescue operation.

Mark Dickey, 40, was on an international exploration mission in the Morca cave in Mersin province's Taurus mountains, when he reportedly began suffering from gastrointestinal bleeding at a depth of 1,040m.

"Dickey was removed from the last exit of the cave," Tumaf wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Thus, the cave rescue part of the operation has ended successfully. We congratulate all those who have contributed!" it added.

Italian rescuers said Mr Dickey was taken to the medical tent at the camp for checks.

More than 150 rescuers from Turkey, Croatia, Italy and other countries worked for nine days to rescue him from the country's third deepest cave.

Mr Mark Dickey was on an international exploration mission in the Morca cave when he reportedly began suffering from gastrointestinal bleeding at a depth of 1,040m. PHOTO: REUTERS

Footage from previous phases of the operation showed Mr Dickey lying inside the cave and receiving treatment by a medical team. Footage also showed other teams moving down the caves with ropes and making their way through narrow passages. REUTERS

