Ambrey reports incident west of Yemen's Red Sea port Hodeidah

CAIRO - British maritime security firm Ambrey said it had received a report on Tuesday of an incident approximately 50 nautical miles west of Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah.

A merchant vessel reported that a warship was "firing", Ambrey added in an advisory note.

The Houthi militia, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have fired exploding drones and missiles at ships with commercial ties to the U.S., Britain and Israel, prompting retaliatory Western strikes on Houthi military sites.

The Houthis have vowed to continue targeting ships linked to Israel in solidarity with Palestinians until Israeli forces stop their war in Gaza.

Turmoil from the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas has rippled around the Middle East.

Apart from the Houthi attacks on vital shipping lanes, Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group has traded fire with Israel along the Israel-Lebanon border, and Iraqi militia groups have attacked bases that host U.S. forces.

The major Copenhagen-based shipping company Maersk has warned of disruptions to container shipping via the Red Sea dragging into the second half of the year and of heavy congestion and delays for U.S.-bound goods. REUTERS