Amazon rainforest port records lowest water level in 121 years amid drought

SAO PAULO - The water level at a major river port in Brazil's Amazon rainforest hit its lowest point in at least 121 years on Monday, as a historic drought upends the lives of hundreds of thousands of people and damages the jungle ecosystem.

The port in Manaus, the region's most populous city located where the Negro river meets the Amazon river, recorded a water level of 13.59 meters on Monday, according to its website. That's the lowest level since records began in 1902, passing a previous all-time low set in 2010. REUTERS

