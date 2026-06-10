Allies condemn Iran's 'lethal plotting' in US, Europe, Australia

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A 3D-printed miniature model of U.S. President Donald Trump with the U.S. Department of State logo in the background is seen in this illustration taken April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON, June 10 - The United States, Australia, European allies and other countries condemned Iran-backed groups' plots to kill Iranian dissidents, journalists and Jewish communities in a joint statement released on Wednesday.

"We stand united in our determination to protect our countries and our people against these threats. The Islamic Republic of Iran must halt these actions now," the statement released by the U.S. Department of State said.

The group of nations cited "lethal plotting" and other actions by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Intelligence Organization, Quds Force, and Ministry of Intelligence and Security.

They also condemned a recent spate of attacks across Europe claimed by pro-Iranian group Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya (HAYI).

"Attempts to kill, kidnap, harass, intimidate, or otherwise attack people on our soil, undermines national sovereignty and international norms. These actions must stop immediately," the countries wrote. REUTERS