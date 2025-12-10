Alleged leader of foiled Benin coup has sought refuge in Togo, Benin says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Traffic moves along a road, a day after the country's armed forces thwarted the attempted coup against the government of Benin's President Patrice Talon, in Cotonou, Benin, on December 8, 2025. REUTERS/Charles Placide Tossou

DAKAR, Dec 10 - The alleged leader of a failed coup in Benin has sought refuge in neighbouring Togo, two Beninese government officials told Reuters on Wednesday, demanding his immediate extradition.

A dispute between the two small West African nations over Colonel Pascal Tigri and his ‍alleged ​accomplices would risk deepening diplomatic divisions in West Africa, which has struggled to respond ‍in a uniform way to a spate of coups in recent years.

Soldiers briefly took control of Benin's state television station on Sunday morning and claimed ​they had deposed ​President Patrice Talon, but Benin's armed forces, backed by Nigerian firepower and French intelligence and logistical support, thwarted the attempt.

The soldiers identified Tigri as the coup leader. His whereabouts had previously been unknown.

Togo's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request ‍for comment on Wednesday.

One of the Beninese officials said Tigri and others allegedly involved in the coup attempt were hiding out ​in a neighbourhood of the Togolese capital Lome known as ⁠Lome 2 that also houses the residence of the country's longtime leader Faure Gnassingbe.

"If the Togolese government does not extradite them to Benin, that will be the proof that Togo was involved in the coup attempt," the official said.

NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE MEMO

A memo from Benin's national intelligence service to its Togolese counterpart, dated ​Wednesday and seen by Reuters, said four members of Benin's military had sought refuge in Togo and that on the day of the coup, Tigri had ‌been contacted by someone using a Togolese phone number.

"Our ​department would like to request your support in apprehending and then handing over these fugitive soldiers to the Beninese authorities by your competent services," the memo states.

The coup plotters attempted to seize Talon at his residence, and came close enough for Talon to witness violent clashes first-hand, a Benin government statement said on Monday. They also kidnapped two senior military officials who were released on Monday morning, the statement said.

A Benin government spokesperson, Wilfried Leandre Houngbedji, said on Sunday that 14 people had been arrested in connection with the coup attempt.

Talon has vowed ‍retribution for those behind the coup attempt, saying in a statement on Sunday that "this treachery will not go unpunished".

Benin ​has not provided a death toll for the violence on Sunday, which took place in Cotonou, the country's commercial hub and its biggest city.

A detailed government ​account of how the coup attempt unfolded said there were casualties "on both sides".

Benin is preparing ‌for a presidential election in April that is expected to mark the end of Talon's tenure.

His finance minister, Romuald Wadagni, is the candidate for the ruling coalition and is seen as the ‌heavy favourite. REUTERS