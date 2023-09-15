'Alien bodies' presented in Mexico Congress panned as 'stunt'

Mr Graves participated in US Congressional hearings on UAP in July, when he said that airspace sightings of unexplained phenomena were "grossly under-reported."

Mr Maussan said in the presentation that the specimens were recovered near Peru's ancient Nazca Lines and had been carbon-dated by Mexico's National Autonomous University (UNAM) and concluded to be about 1,000 years old. He claimed they were not related to any species on Earth.

Similar such finds in the past have turned out to be the remains of mummified children.

Peru's Culture Minister Leslie Urteaga said no scientific institution in the South American country had identified the remains as non-human and questioned how the specimens had left Peru.

"There is a criminal complaint from the Ministry of Culture against some people who had a relationship with these gentlemen," Mr Urteaga told journalists late on Wednesday, in reference to Mr Maussan and his associates.

"I am going to ask for information to see what has happened... about the removal of pre-Hispanic objects, because I understand they are part of pre-Hispanic bone remains," she added.

Mr Maussan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

UNAM, in a statement republished on Wednesday which it first issued in 2017, said the work by its National Laboratory of Mass Spectrometry with Accelerators (LEMA) was only intended to determine the age of the samples. UNAM declined a request by Reuters to see the full study results or interview researchers who participated. It also declined to say how old its study had found the samples to be.

In a press conference on Thursday, Nasa officials fielded questions about the Mexican presentation as they released their own report on recommendations for helping the Pentagon detect and examine UAP.

Dr David Spergel, former head of Princeton University's astrophysics department and chair of the report, said he did not know the nature of the samples but urged transparency.

"If you have something strange, make samples available to the world's scientific community, and we'll see what's there," he said. REUTERS