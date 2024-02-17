Alexei Navalny is dead, his spokeswoman confirms

KHARP, Russia - Alexei Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh on Feb 17 confirmed that Navalny was dead, citing an official notice given to Navalny’s mother, Ms Lydumila Navalnaya.

Navalny, a 47-year-old former lawyer, fell unconscious and died on Feb 16 after a walk at the Polar Wolf penal colony in Kharp, about 1,900km north-east of Moscow, the authorities said.

He was serving a three-decade sentence at the facility.

“We demand that Alexei Navalny’s body be given to his family immediately,” Ms Yarmysh said.

Ms Yarmysh, writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, said Navalny had died at 2.17pm local time on Feb 16, according to the notice given to his mother.

His body was taken to Salekhard, the town near the prison complex, by Russian investigators, who were conducting “research”, Ms Yarmysh said.

Ms Lyudmila Navalnaya, Navalny’s mother travelled on Feb 17 to the prison where her son had been held, accompanied by Navalny’s lawyer, the Novaya Gazeta newspaper reported.

The penal colony in Kharp is situated in the Arctic Circle, around a one-hour drive from Salekhard, the administrative capital of the Yamalo-Nenets autonomous district. REUTERS