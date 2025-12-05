Straitstimes.com header logo

Alert and story on Nevada earthquake withdrawn after USGS reports system error

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Follow topic:

Reuters is withdrawing an incorrect alert and story regarding a magnitude 5.9 earthquake in Dayton, Nevada.

The story was sourced to an earthquake alert issued by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), which later said its system issued an alert for an event that did not occur. The USGS said the erroneous alert has been removed from their website and data feeds.

Reuters will issue a replacement story shortly.

For the USGS's advisory, see

STORY_NUMBER: FWN3XA0O6

STORY_DATE: 04/12/2025

STORY_TIME: 1613 GMT REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.