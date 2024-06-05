Airfares set to moderate, at least in economy class, CEOs say

DUBAI - After more than a year of eye-watering airfares post-Covid-19, there is some good news for fliers this summer, at least for those travelling in economy – prices are not expected to go any higher and, in fact, may moderate.

That was the assessment of many airline chief executives gathered in Dubai this week for the International Air Transport Association’s (Iata) annual meeting. Several singled out the UK as one place where demand is looking particularly weak.

Upcoming elections around Europe may also be suppressing people’s desire to spend on travel, they said, as economic uncertainties weigh on consumer sentiment.

“In the UK, specifically in economy class, we’re seeing a bit less robust demand but a strong summer overall,” Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss said. “That tells us there is a bifurcation of prospects for individuals.”

Group CEO of Ryanair, Mr Michael O’Leary, was one of the first to sound the alarm about softer fares in May, predicting they would hold steady into summer even with aircraft in short supply, challenging the accepted wisdom that a lack of supply always means higher prices.

United Airlines chief Scott Kirby on June 3 described the picture right now as “steady as she goes” with demand holding but not increasing, while Emirates president Tim Clark said despite strong demand going into summer, prices are “very much at an equilibrium”.

Iata director-general Willie Walsh said the chance of political change in Europe was one reason people may be less inclined to travel. The UK goes to the polls on July 4 and the European Parliament holds its elections in the coming days.

“With economy class fares, I’ve heard a number of CEOs say pricing is a bit softer, particularly in the leisure market,” said Mr Walsh. “It is interesting, when I think back to my time as a CEO, this was often influenced by elections.”

Mr Walsh oversaw the merger of British Airways and Iberia that formed IAG in 2011.

Data from aviation consultancy Cirium backs up the trend, with European domestic fares steady since last summer. Transatlantic fares have fallen as more carriers have entered the lucrative market.

Cirium said that as more capacity comes back, fares will likely fall.

“Airlines work so closely in understanding how everyone else is charging on the route, almost on an hourly basis,” Cirium CEO Jeremy Bowen said.

“With increased capacity, if an airline opens up on a route, it will probably deflate prices.” BLOOMBERG