Air of festivity

Tourists releasing paper lanterns into the air during the Yi Peng festival at the Gassan Panorama Golf Club in Ban Thi District, Lamphun, Thailand, last Saturday.

Yi Peng is a festival unique to northern Thailand and it is celebrated on the full moon of the 12th month of the Thai lunar calendar, which is usually in November.

During this time, the Thai people release these lanterns to mark the end of the monsoon season, as well as bid farewell to negative energy and wish for good luck and fortune in the coming year.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's administration is considering adding more nations to its current list of 63 places eligible for quarantine-free travel from Dec 1 to boost the country's tourism-reliant economy.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, the country has seen more than two million infections and over 20,300 deaths.

Protesters took to the streets in July to demand that Mr Prayut resign for his mishandling of the pandemic.