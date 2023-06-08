Air India says plane carrying passengers stranded in Russia takes off for San Francisco

An earlier Delhi-to-San Francisco flight had to land in Russia's Far East after encountering engine trouble. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

NEW DELHI - Air India said on Thursday that its replacement flight has taken off from Russia’s Magadan for San Francisco, carrying all passengers and crew.

The flight is expected to arrive at San Francisco at 12.15am local time on Thursday, the airline said in a tweet.

Air India has mobilised additional support at San Francisco airport to carry out clearance formalities for passengers upon arrival, the tweet added.

Air India sent an aircraft to Russia on Wednesday to pick up passengers whose Delhi-to-San Francisco flight was diverted to Russia’s Far East after their Boeing 777 plane developed engine trouble.

More than 216 passengers and 16 crew on board the stranded airline were housed in makeshift accommodation, given infrastructure limitations at the remote Magadan airport, the airline said in an earlier statement. REUTERS

More On This Topic
South Korean court issues warrant for man who opened Asiana plane door mid-air: Report
Damage to SIA plane in Nepal in May 2022 due to incorrect take-off angle, possible tailwind: Report

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top