Air France resumes flights to Dubai after brief suspension

PARIS – Air France resumed its Dubai service on Jan 24 after temporarily suspending it the day before due to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East, the airline said.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened strikes on Iran over the crackdown on the protest movement that recently erupted across the Islamic republic.

The French airline said it was “monitoring developments” in the region “to ensure the highest level of flight safety and security”.

Dutch airline KLM, which belongs to the same group as Air France, also halted flights until further notice to cities in the Middle East.

KLM said it would not fly through the airspace of several countries in the region, including Iraq and Iran, according to the Netherlands’ state broadcaster.

In an earlier statement, Air France said it had cancelled flights between Paris and Dubai on Jan 23 and Jan 24, temporarily suspending service to the emirate “due to the current situation in the Middle East”.

Mr Trump on Jan 22 said a US “armada” was heading towards the Gulf and that Washington was watching Iran closely, even after downplaying the prospect of imminent military action and saying Tehran appeared interested in talks. AFP