Aid trucks begin moving ashore in Gaza via US-built floating pier

GAZA – Aid trucks began moving through a temporary US-built pier off the Gaza Strip on May 17, amid growing international pressure to get more supplies into the besieged coastal enclave, where hundreds of thousands face an acute humanitarian crisis.

The US Central Command said trucks carrying humanitarian assistance began moving ashore via the pier at 9am local time (2pm in Singapore).

The floating pier was pre-assembled by the US military at the Israeli port of Ashdod and moved into place this week on the shore of Gaza, which lacks port infrastructure of its own.

No US troops went ashore, Centcom said.

Aid arriving at the pier would be part of “an ongoing, multinational effort” and would involve commodities donated by a number of countries and humanitarian organisations, it said.

The supplies will be subject to Israeli security checks in Cyprus before arriving but will have to pass through additional Israeli checkpoints once these land, US administration officials have said.

Aid groups, the United Nations and Israel’s closest allies have all demanded that it do more to get aid into Gaza, which has been largely laid to waste by the Israeli campaign launched in 2023 after the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on Oct 7.

A new wave of upheaval has created additional need, as hundreds of thousands of people already displaced by the war and sheltering in the southern Gaza city of Rafah have evacuated to areas in central Gaza in anticipation of an Israeli assault.

Israel has said it is stepping up efforts to get aid into Gaza, and the military said 365 aid trucks entered through the Kerem Shalom and Erez crossing points on May 16, carrying flour and fuel.

In addition, hundreds of tents were delivered, intended for people evacuated from Rafah to the Al-Mawasi area, which Israel has declared a humanitarian zone.

“The IDF (Israel Defence Force) will continue its efforts to allow humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip by land, air, and sea, in accordance with international law,” it said in a statement.

The Israeli military said new inspection routes were opened up in the occupied West Bank through the Tarqumiyah and Beitunia crossing points.

However, supplies coming through the West Bank have been disrupted by attacks carried out by Israeli settlers protesting against sending aid into Gaza. REUTERS