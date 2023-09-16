Aid groups warn of ‘second humanitarian crisis’ in Libya as hopes fade for flood survivors

DERNA, Libya - Aid groups are warning of a growing risk of disease in the wake of deadly flooding that hit eastern Libya last Sunday.

Hopes are meanwhile dwindling of finding more survivors after torrential rains triggered by a hurricane-strength storm hit the area.

Sunday’s flood submerged the port city of Derna, washing thousands of people and homes out to sea.

The disaster struck after two upstream dams burst under the pressure of the deluge.

Conflicting death tolls have been reported.

Officials in the east of the divided country have given different estimates, with one speaking of at least 3,840 dead.

In Al-Bayda, 100km west of Derna, locals had already begun cleanup efforts, working to clear roads and homes of the mounds of mud left behind by the deluge.

Aid organisations like Islamic Relief and Doctors Without Borders (MSF) have meanwhile warned the upcoming period could see the spread of disease as well as grave difficulties in delivering aid to those most in need.

Islamic Relief warned of a “second humanitarian crisis” after the flood, pointing to the “growing risk of water-borne diseases and shortages of food, shelter and medicine”.

“Thousands of people don’t have anywhere to sleep and don’t have food,” said Mr Salah Aboulgasem, the organisation’s deputy director of partner development.

“In conditions like this, diseases can quickly spread as water systems are contaminated,” he added. “The city smells like death. Almost everyone has lost someone they know.”