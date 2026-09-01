AI largely to be banned in NYC elementary and middle schools

About 600,000 students in the city’s schools will not be allowed to use AI until they enter high school. Pictured is a high school class in New York.

NEW YORK – When New York City public schoolchildren return to the classroom in the week of Sept 7, younger students will be barred from using artificial intelligence. No individual screens will be allowed until third grade. And teachers will not be able to ask AI to grade assignments.

Those rules on technology use are part of a sweeping new policy announced on Sept 2 by the city’s Department of Education that will place strict limits on digital devices and AI tools in the city’s school system – the nation’s largest – particularly for its elementary and middle-school students.