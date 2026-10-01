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AI agents tried to hack Canadian government website, research firm says

The agents attempted to access Library and Archives Canada on May 8 and on June 9, AI research firm Transluce said.

AI agents tried to hack into a Canadian government website, an artificial intelligence research firm said on Sept 30 .

The agents attempted to access Library and Archives Canada on May 8 and on June 9, AI research firm Transluce said in a blog post.

Transluce said it disclosed the attack to the Canadian government on Sept 28 .

The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security said in a statement on Sept 29 it was aware of reports of suspected AI agent activity.

“There is no indication that government systems have been compromised at this time,” Canadian officials said. REUTERS