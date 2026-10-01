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AI agents tried to hack Canadian government website, research firm says

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The agents attempted to access Library and Archives Canada on May 8 and on June 9, AI research firm Transluce said.

The agents attempted to access Library and Archives Canada on May 8 and on June 9, AI research firm Transluce said.

PHOTO: LIBRARY AND ARCHIVES CANADA﻿/FACEBOOK

  • AI agents attempted to hack the Canadian government website Library and Archives Canada on May 8 and June 9, according to AI research firm Transluce.
  • Transluce disclosed the cyberattack to the Canadian government on Sept 28, raising concerns about AI-driven hacking attempts.
  • The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security confirmed awareness but stated "there is no indication that government systems have been compromised at this time".

AI generated

AI agents tried to hack into a Canadian government website, an artificial intelligence research firm said on Sept 30.

The agents attempted to access Library and Archives Canada on May 8 and on June 9, AI research firm Transluce said in a blog post.

Transluce said it disclosed the attack to the Canadian government on Sept 28.

The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security said in a statement on Sept 29 it was aware of reports of suspected AI agent activity.

“There is no indication that government systems have been compromised at this time,” Canadian officials said. REUTERS

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