Aftershocks rock Croatia after its worst earthquake in 140 years

ZAGREB • Rescuers raced to search for survivors amid strong aftershocks after Croatia's worst earthquake in 140 years killed seven people and devastated cities and towns in one of the nation's poorest regions.

The 6.4-magnitude tremor on Tuesday damaged most buildings near its epicentre in Petrinja, a town of 25,000 people, rendering their inhabitants homeless.

The victims included a 13-year-old girl, and a father and son. Twenty-six people were injured.

The temblor, which rattled Europeans as far away as Rome and Vienna, was more powerful than a 5.2 quake on Monday and a similar-sized tremor that hit the capital of Zagreb in March.

Aftershocks, including two measuring 4.8 and 4.6, hit the area before dawn yesterday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

"This morning we were hit by the third, if not the fourth earthquake," Petrinja Mayor Darinko Dumbovic said on state TV. "Everything that has not yet fallen is falling from the ruins of Petrinja."

The disaster adds to an already difficult year for the Adriatic European Union member state, which is still busy repairing the 20,000 buildings damaged in the March quake while tackling one of the bloc's worst Covid-19 surges and a record economic recession.

While the government lifted a virus-triggered ban on movement between counties so those whose homes were destroyed could stay with relatives, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic urged people to continue following social distancing guidelines.

"We are appealing to people to stick to epidemiological measures," he said. "We still have a problem with the pandemic."

The authorities evacuated the damaged hospital in nearby Sisak, the region's largest city, taking patients to Zagreb. Buildings were also damaged in the capital, about 50km away.

The United States Geological Survey said the temblor was the nation's strongest since the advent of modern seismic tools, which began to gain prevalence in the 1880s.

The government has set aside an initial 120 million kuna (S$26 million) in relief funds, Mr Plenkovic said. Both Hungary and Slovenia said they were sending support.

BLOOMBERG