Aftershock hits Caracas as rescue efforts enter critical hours in Venezuela

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A 4.6-magnitude aftershock centred at a depth of 10km hit north of the Venezuelan capital Caracas early on June 29.

CARACAS – Residents of Caracas woke up on June 29 to an aftershock that rocked their houses, while rescue teams continued their fourth day of round-the-clock work in the areas affected by last week’s powerful earthquakes in Venezuela.

A 4.6-magnitude aftershock centred at a depth of 10km hit north of the Venezuelan capital Caracas early on June 29 , according to the US Geological Survey.

No damage was immediately reported from the aftershock, the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodriguez, said on social media.

Rescue efforts have been focusing particularly on La Guaira, the hardest-hit state of a country long mired in a deep political and economic crisis.

The June 24 twin earthquakes have left close to 1,500 people confirmed dead and hundreds of collapsed buildings.

The international community has rallied to help Venezuela in the wake of the disaster. The country has received support from 24 countries, which have sent more than 500 tonnes of supplies, over 2,700 rescue and support personnel and about 86 canine teams, according to the Venezuelan authorities.

Search for survivors continues

National and international rescue teams continued their efforts throughout the night, while the families of the missing remain hopeful that survivors will be found.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele shared the rescue of 21-year-old Aaron Levi in a collapsed building in the disaster-stricken state of La Guaira.

“This rescue was made possible thanks to the coordinated efforts of rescue teams from Venezuela, Mexico, and El Salvador,” he said on social media platform X.

Venezuela’s interim President, Delcy Rodriguez, also echoed Levi’s story, explaining that he was pulled out after 106 hours trapped under the rubble through a rescue operation that lasted 43 hours. REUTERS