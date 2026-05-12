After backlash, Mexico cancels plan to cut school year for World Cup

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The World Cup tournament – hosted jointly by Mexico, the United States and Canada – kicks off on June 11 when Mexico takes on South Africa at home in Mexico City.

MEXICO CITY – Mexico cancelled plans to shorten its school year ahead of the World Cup after widespread backlash from parents, think-tanks and the local authorities, a government source told AFP on May 11 .

On May 8 , Education Secretary Mario Delgado unexpectedly announced the school year would end about 40 days early, on June 5, arguing the decision was also based on a heatwave.

Education and other government officials met on May 11 to gather input from parents and consider options at a meeting announced by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who expressed scepticism of the proposed shortening.

At the meeting, it was agreed on to keep the school calendar as originally planned and have it end July 15, with classes resuming Aug 31, the Education Department said.

The World Cup tournament – hosted jointly by Mexico, the United States and Canada – kicks off on June 11 when Mexico takes on South Africa at home in Mexico City.

“The idea is to keep the vacation period to six weeks, as it has always been, and perhaps some students will start early, while others will continue with the previous schedule,” Ms Sheinbaum said earlier.

“The goal is for it to be a consensus decision,” she said. “Now we need to listen.”

Two states rejected the plan before it was ultimately cancelled .

Parents also have questioned the measure, which, according to the think-tank Mexico Evalua, will cause students to fall behind in their studies.

“The decision... will reduce effective learning time even more for 23.4 million students,” Mexico Evalua wrote in a report.

Ms Sheinbaum also guaranteed “conditions of security” necessary for the games, as well as the completion of public works projects started before the tournament, particularly additions to the Azteca stadium and the Mexico City International Airport. AFP