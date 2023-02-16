African women bear the brunt as apps spread gospel of gig work

JOHANNESBURG/LAGOS/CAIRO - Women who mop, sweep and clean homes across Africa are riding a new wave of digital platforms that promise flexible work and fresh opportunity - but critics say the fast-growing apps only expose the gig workers to age-old abuse and exploitation.

They say the women - many of them vulnerable migrants - run a gamut of risks by signing up for gig work on the new apps, from underpay to assault, injury to debt, reputational damage as well as scant benefits and zero trade union representation.

“The narrative of the gig economy is that domestic workers have flexibility, but in reality they have less autonomy, they feel subordinated to both the platform and the clients,” said Kelle Howson, a researcher who is an expert on gig work in South Africa. Exact figures on domestic gig work in Africa are hard to pin down - in part due to the digitisation of an often informal, unprotected sector.

Some 81 per cent of the world’s domestic workers are employed informally with no access to labour protection, according to the International Labour Organization (Ilo). And critics say gig platforms could only perpetuate this.

Some half a dozen platforms have sprung up in the last decade across the continent, connecting tens of thousands of unemployed women to clients and drawing in venture capital of roughly US$20 million (S$27 million). The sector’s rapid growth and its risky nature are raising red flags for human rights watchdogs, who point to mounting worker unrest in Latin America and Asia against a business model they say is unfair.

“Domestic work happens behind closed doors so there is less visibility and, partly as a result of this, domestic workers are more vulnerable to exploitation,” said Howson, who works with Fairwork, a gig research project at Britain’s Oxford Internet Institute.

The platforms say they create much needed jobs, but act only as mediators, not actual employers, a scenario that can expose domestic workers to psychological pressure, financial exploitation and physical risk. And can let bad employers or arms-length platforms evade responsibility when things go wrong.

Take Fiona, a 36-year-old domestic worker who mopped floors, scrubbed toilets and wiped countertops in tens of South African homes for almost six months and did it all, essentially, for free. This was because her travel and mobile phone data costs surpassed what little she earned in the 400-hour probation period she said was mandatory for her to register on a local gig platform.

“When you are desperate for a job, you just take it,” said Fiona, who survived the probation period by borrowing from friends to top up her initial earnings of about US$130 a month.

Her platform of choice was Sweep South - the country’s biggest app for gig work - which was launched in 2014 by local entrepreneurs.

Gig workers on sites such as Sweep South say they fear being kicked off the apps if they dare to speak out against practices that are intrinsic to the platforms and which they say can be exploitative. Inadequate safety protocols, penalties for sick days, low pay, and denial of lunch and bathroom breaks are just some of the concerns shared with the Thomson Reuters Foundation by more than a dozen app-based cleaners, former employees and customers.

Interviewed in three countries across the continent, all asked to use pseudonyms for fear of being barred from their apps after speaking out.

“We worry that these apps are undoing all the progress we fought so hard for,” said Gloria Kente, a former domestic worker turned organiser in the South African Domestic and Service Allied Workers Union.

“Just because it is digital, it doesn’t mean the battle for our rights has changed,” said Kente, 59, who has spent the last decade fighting for worker rights.

Backbone of the economy

Globally, domestic workers represent 2.3 per cent of the world’s workforce - some 76 million people - and the majority of them work informally, without proper contracts or benefits. More than three in four are women. And the women of sub-Saharan Africa are especially vulnerable, according to UN Women, which says 63 per cent of the world’s women who live in extreme poverty are found in that region.

Supporters of the sector say the platforms open doors for people who would not otherwise find paid work, and that the workers like the new regime of flexible, on-demand jobs.

Among the biggest platforms are South Africa’s Sweep South, Nigeria’s Eden Life and Egypt’s Filkhedma, promising a lifeline to desperate job seekers in regions with few other openings.

Critics say that migrants are among the most vulnerable.