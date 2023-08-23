African Union suspends Niger over coup as 12 troops die in attack

ADDIS ABABA – The African Union (AU) said on Tuesday that it had suspended Niger’s membership in the wake of a military coup, but responded cautiously to a threatened military operation to restore its ousted president, as Nigerien TV said 12 soldiers were killed in a new attack by suspected jihadists.

National guards carrying out an anti-jihadist operation in the south-western region of Tillaberi were ambushed on Sunday night, the broadcaster Tele Sahel said, adding that the troops inflicted “heavy losses” on the enemy.

Niger’s armed forces, struggling with an eight-year jihadist insurgency, have lost at least 29 men since officers toppled elected president Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.

The coup – justified by its leaders over Bazoum’s alleged failure to stem the insurgents – triggered a bustup with France, Niger’s staunchest ally, and the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas).

Ecowas has imposed trade sanctions on Niger and approved the deployment of a “standby force to restore constitutional order” in Niamey.

The bloc is hazy about the plan in detail but insists it will intervene if attempts at a diplomatic solution ultimately fail.

As the crisis neared the end of its fourth week, the AU said on Tuesday that it was suspending Niger from its ranks but indicated reservations about the Ecowas threat following strong differences among its members.

The AU said its Peace and Security Council had asked the body’s Commission to carry out “an assessment of the economic, social and security implications” of deploying the force.

Troubled Sahel

The coup has heightened international worries over the Sahel, which faces growing jihadist insurgencies linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group.

Niger is the fourth Ecowas nation since 2020 to suffer a coup, following Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali.

The country’s new military ruler, General Abdourahamane Tiani, has proposed a three-year transition back to democracy, a call rejected by Ecowas, which sent a delegation to visit Niger on the weekend in a renewed diplomatic push.

Unlike a previous Ecowas mission in early August, the envoys held talks with Tiani and also met Bazoum, who is being held with his family at the presidential palace.

Delegation chief and former Nigerian president Abdulsalami Abubakar gave a positive assessment of the talks.

“I must say that our visit to Niger has been very fruitful and that it has opened an avenue to start talking, and hopefully we’ll get somewhere,” he said.