Zimbabwe's ex-president Robert Mugabe votes in first election since being ousted

Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe casts his ballot in the general elections in Harare on July 30, 2018.
Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe casts his ballot in the general elections in Harare on July 30, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
HARARE (REUTERS) - Former president Robert Mugabe, 94, cast his vote in a Harare township on Monday (July 30) in Zimbabwe's first election that does not include his name on the ballot paper.

A frail Mugabe, accompanied by his wife, Grace, shuffled into the polling booth and spent several minutes filling in his ballot paper with the help of an assistant.

A huge crowd gathered outside, some cheering, many booing.

Mugabe was removed last November in a de facto coup that brought his former ally Emmerson Mnangagwa to power.

Mnangagwa is the favourite in Monday's vote.

 

