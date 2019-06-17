Sudan's Bashir charged on corruption in first public appearance since ousting

KHARTOUM (REUTERS) - This is the first public sighting of Sudan's ex-president since he was toppled two months ago.

On Sunday (June 16), Omar al-Bashir was driven to a prosecutor's office in Khartoum, surrounded by security, where he was charged with corruption-related offences.

The long-standing ex-leader has been in prison since April 11th after the military overthrew him following 16 weeks of protests against his three-decade rule.

The military council since set up a transitional council and began talks with an alliance of protest and opposition groups.

However, discussions over who would lead a three-year transition of power have stalled.

That after security forces crushed a protest on June 3rd, which left more than 100 dead.

People have since continued to protest in request of a civilian rule.

On Friday (June 14), the top US diplomat for Africa said outside mediation is needed to diffuse the crisis, as the ruling military council and opposition distrust each other too deeply for direct talks.