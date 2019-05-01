Sibanye says over half of 1,800 workers trapped underground in South Africa mine have been rescued

JOHANNESBURG (BLOOMBERG) - Sibanye Gold said more than half of the 1,800 workers who were trapped at an underground platinum mine in South Africa have been rescued.

Efforts are still under way to bring the remaining 800 workers to the surface who were stuck underground after an accident halted hoisting at the shaft, James Wellsted, Sibanye's spokesman said.

The company has been trying to bring them to the surface since 2pm local time.

Workers congregated at pick-up points about 1.5km underground, he said.

While no serious injuries have been reported, the workers are facing the risk of exhaustion if their underground stay had been prolonged, Wellsted said.

Underground mines are hot and humid.

"They are quite safe," Wellsted said. "They have access to water and there is sufficient ventilation."

There has been "minimal damage" to the Thembelani shaft that the company is using to bring the workers to the surface, Wellsted said.

An adjoining Khuseleka shaft, which the company wanted to use as an alternative to bringing workers to the surface, is 4km away.

The incident revives concerns about safety at Sibanye, which last year suffered a spike in fatal accidents at its gold mines.

About 1,000 workers were also trapped underground for more than a day at one of the producer's operations in February 2018 after a storm damaged power supplies in the area.

South Africa, which is the world's biggest platinum producer, has the deepest mines in the world.

Sibanye shares closed 2.8 per cent lower at 13.45 rand in Johannesburg on Tuesday.