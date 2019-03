JOHANNESBURG (REUTERS) - The number of people killed in Cyclone Idai and recent flooding in Mozambique could rise to around 1,000, President Filipe Nyusi said on state broadcaster Radio Mocambique on Monday (March 18).

The president said that, while the number of people confirmed dead stood at 84, the scale of the disaster was "huge"and he had seen bodies floating in rivers while flying over the affected region.