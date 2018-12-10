Motion filed to impeach Somali president: Statement

MOGADISHU (REUTERS) - The top official of Somali's parliament administration said on Sunday (Dec 9) he had filed a motion with the speaker of parliament to impeach the country's president, Mohamed Abdullahi.

"We have filed an impeachment against the president of the federal republic of Somalia," Abdikarim H. Abdi Buh said in a statement.

Constitutionally, 92 lawmakers have to sign such a motion for it to be submitted to the speaker. Parliament may debate the motion a week later.

Somalia's parliament has 275 lawmakers in total. A successful impeachment vote requires the backing of two thirds of all MPs.

A copy of the motion, seen by Reuters, lists as grounds for the impeachment an allegation that the president secretly signed agreements with other countries including Ethiopia and Eritrea.

The agreements touched on the use of Somali ports and economic and security cooperation, it said.

He was also accused of illegally extraditing alleged criminals to other countries and violating Somalia's federalism law and the rules and regulations of parliament.

Officials at the president's office could not be reached for comment.