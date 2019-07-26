Morocco landslide leaves 15 dead: Officials

RABAT (AFP) - Moroccan emergency crews pulled 15 bodies from the mud after a rare summer downpour triggered a landslide that buried a minibus, the authorities said on Friday (July 26).

The victims - eleven women, three men and one child - were found in the bus buried about 20m under the masses of earth and rock dislodged by the rain, local authorities said.

"There are no survivors," they said in a statement.

The official toll comes after public broadcaster 2M reported on Friday morning that 16 bodies had been recovered.

The bus was buried on Wednesday evening when a deluge in the Atlas mountains south of Marrakesh triggered flash flooding.

Images released by the authorities show excavators working to dig a path to the bus, more than 24 hours after it was engulfed by the debris.

A weather alert on Tuesday warned of storms in several provinces in the North African country, which rarely receives summer rains.

Investment in Morocco's road network has largely focused on the main transport arteries and many rural areas can be reached only by dirt tracks that are vulnerable to extreme weather.

Every year, nearly 3,500 people are killed on the North African country's roads.