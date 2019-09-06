Ex-Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe dies at 95

Former Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe was the African nation's first post-independence president, ruled until he was ousted in a coup in 2017.
Robert Mugabe waits to address the 66th United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, on Sept 22, 2011.
Robert Mugabe (right) meeting his Palestinian counterpart Yasser Arafat at the World Solar Summit in Zimbabwe, on Sept 15, 1996.
Robert Mugabe meeting Princess Diana during her visit to Harare, Zimbabwe, on June 10, 1993.
Robert Mugabe speaking to then US First Lady Hillary Clinton during her visit to Harare, Zimbabwe, on March 21, 1997.
Published
35 min ago

HARARE (REUTERS, AFP) - Former Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe has died at the age of 95, current President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on his official Twitter account Friday (Sept 6). 

"It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President, (Comrade) Robert Mugabe," Mr Mnangagwa wrote.

"(Comrade) Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace." 

He was believed to have died in Singapore, Reuters reported citing sources. The former president had been in Singapore for medical treatment for an undisclosed ailment since April. 

“Founding president and founding father of our nation (comrade), Robert Mugabe remains detained at a hospital in Singapore where he is receiving medical attention,” Mr Mnangagwa said in a statement in August. 

“Unlike in the past when the former president would require just about a month for this, his physicians this time around determined that he be kept under observation for much longer from April this year when he left for his latest routine check-up.”

Mr Mugabe, who was the African nation's first post-independence president, ruled until he was ousted  in 2017.

 

This story is developing.

