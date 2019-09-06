Ex-Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe dies at 95

HARARE (REUTERS, AFP) - Former Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe has died at the age of 95, current President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on his official Twitter account Friday (Sept 6).

"It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President, (Comrade) Robert Mugabe," Mr Mnangagwa wrote.

"(Comrade) Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

He was believed to have died in Singapore, Reuters reported citing sources. The former president had been in Singapore for medical treatment for an undisclosed ailment since April.

“Founding president and founding father of our nation (comrade), Robert Mugabe remains detained at a hospital in Singapore where he is receiving medical attention,” Mr Mnangagwa said in a statement in August.

“Unlike in the past when the former president would require just about a month for this, his physicians this time around determined that he be kept under observation for much longer from April this year when he left for his latest routine check-up.”

Mr Mugabe, who was the African nation's first post-independence president, ruled until he was ousted in 2017.

