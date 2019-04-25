Cyclone Kenneth strengthens as it bears down on Mozambique

BOSTON/MAPUTO (BLOOMBERG) - Tropical Cyclone Kenneth continued to grow stronger as it swirled towards the coast of Mozambique, where Anadarko Petroleum Corp has halted all flights to and from its liquefied natural gas site.

Mozambican authorities declared a "red alert" in Cabo Delgado province as they prepared to evacuate people from the northern region.

Relief agencies in the country are already stretched as they deal with the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, which struck in March and killed more than 1,000 people in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Kenneth's top winds have reached 185kmh in the one-minute average scale used by the US, making it a Category 3 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson measure, the US Joint Typhoon Warning Centre said.

It's forecast to keep strengthening until it makes landfall later on Thursday to the north of where Cyclone Idai struck.

"The latest satellite and high-resolution weather models suggest a devastating impact from an intense tropical cyclone for northern Mozambique," said Mr Jim Rouiller, chief meteorologist at Energy Weather Group in Philadelphia.

Mr Rouiller said Kenneth could become a Category 4 storm or stronger. The Indian Ocean in that area is quite warm, which will fuel the storm, and there is little wind shear, o there are no barriers to keep it from growing.

INFRASTRUCTURE THREATENED

Anadarko is watching the storm closely and is prepared to offer assistance to local residents, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Winds in excess of 140kmh could knock down trees and electricity pylons and blow roofs off houses, said Mr Acacio Tembe, spokesman for the National Institute of Meteorology of Mozambique.

"We predict rainfall above 100 millimetres in 24 hours," he said by phone. "Because of the effects of the winds, the structures of the gas-research companies are under threat" and infrastructure may be damaged, Mr Tembe said.

Mozambique's state airline cancelled all flights to the northern town of Pemba, near the border with Tanzania, where the authorities have also issued a weather warning.

The lives of 692,000 people in Mozambique in Cabo Delgado and Nampula provinces are at risk from the storm, according to the National Institute for Disaster Management.

Kenneth will likely linger over land, wringing itself out as it weakens and possibly dropping as much as 61cm of rain, Mr Jeff Masters, the founder of Weather Underground, an IBM company, said in a blog post.