Congo Ebola death toll nears 1,000, expected to spread: WHO

GENEVA (REUTERS) - The World Health Organisation said on Friday (May 3) it feared continued "intense transmission" of Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where deaths from a nine-month-old epidemic is 994 and expected to exceed 1,000 within hours.

The WHO plans to introduce an unlicensed new Ebola vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, in addition to a Merck vaccine already being used, as "another tool in the toolbox", Dr Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, told a news briefing in Geneva.

But security incidents continue to hamper the response to the outbreak, including a would-be assault on a facility on Thursday, slowing vaccination and daily checks on some 12,000 people potentially exposed to the virus, he said.