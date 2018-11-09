At least 10 dead in Mogadishu blasts, say police

MOGADISHU (AFP) - At least 10 people were killed on Friday (Nov 9) in blasts that occurred near a popular hotel and the police headquarters in the Somali capital Mogadishu, police said.

Twin car bombs exploded in the capital within moments of each other, followed by gunfire and a third blast a while later, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky, according to an AFP reporter.

The attack took place in the vicinity of the Sahafi hotel and Criminal Investigation Division (CID) police headquarters.

An initial "two blasts struck the perimeter of the Sahafi hotel along the main road... more than 10 people died, most of them civilians and some security guards," said police official Ibrahim Mohamed.

"I saw nine dead bodies along the road and they were civilians, some of them riding on rickshaws when the blasts occurred. Many more were wounded," witness Abdirahman Suleyman told AFP.

The exact target was not initially clear.

Mogadishu faces frequent bombings at the hands of Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda affiliate which has been fighting to overthrow the internationally backed Somali government for over a decade.

A third explosion and heavy gunfire heard in #Mogadishu. Target(s) unknown, but all blasts took place in the #KM4 vicinity. #Somalia pic.twitter.com/uw722DdWRe — Abdulaziz Billow Ali (@AbdulBillowAli) November 9, 2018

BREAKING: A heavy twin bomb blast rocked the #CIDHQ in Mogadishu. Gun shootings erupted and still can be heard. #Somalia. pic.twitter.com/r6zeN6Iyd0 — Mustapha.oa (@musdafahaji) November 9, 2018

BREAKING: Two heavy consecutive explosions reported in Mogadishu. Witnesses say it’s in the area of K-4 junction. (Witness photo of the first explosion just few minutes ago) pic.twitter.com/d7VbpJ99O7 — Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) November 9, 2018

BREAKING: Trio suicide car bombings in Mogadishu at least one of them targeting Sahafi Hotel and nearby Criminal Investigation Department. Casualties reported #Somalia pic.twitter.com/uCfhBxhAsV — Abdalle Ahmed Mumin (@Cabdalleaxmed) November 9, 2018

BREAKING Hirshabelle State MP and his friend killed in Car explosion #Mogadishu #Somalia pic.twitter.com/QFGCefO6Bf — Radio Dalsan (@DalsanFM) November 8, 2018

The Shabaab were forced out of the capital by African Union troops in 2011.

But they still control parts of the countryside and attack government, military and civilian targets, seemingly at will, in Mogadishu and regional towns.