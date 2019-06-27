15 dead in crush at Madagascar independence day event: Hospital

ANTANANARIVO (AFP) - At least 15 people were crushed to death and dozens injured in Madagascar on Wednesday (June 26) at a stadium hosting national independence day celebrations in the capital Antananarivo, hospital officials said.

"We have recorded 95 emergency department admissions, including 15 deaths," Oliva Alison Rakoto, director of the HJRA hospital in the city, told AFP.

According to local media reports, the accident occurred late in the afternoon outside the Mahamasina stadium, where several thousand people had gathered for a concert following the traditional military parade held to mark the national holiday.

In September 2018, a deadly crush killed one person and injured 30 people in similar circumstances at the entrance of the same stadium during a football match between Madagascar and Senegal.