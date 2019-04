KALEHE, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO (REUTERS) - Thirteen people are dead and 142 are missing after a passenger boat sank this week on Lake Kivu in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, President Felix Tshisekedi said on Thursday (April 18).

Speaking to reporters near the site of the accident in South Kivu province, Mr Tshisekedi said 37 passengers had been rescued.

This story is developing.